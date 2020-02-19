Acasti Pharma Inc.[ACST] stock saw a move by -2.44% on Thursday, touching 624663. Based on the recent volume, Acasti Pharma Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ACST shares recorded 87.95M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] stock additionally went up by +2.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -30.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ACST stock is set at -37.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by -70.83% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ACST shares showcased -70.21% decrease. ACST saw -81.98% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 16.35% compared to high within the same period of time.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 24 Jun (In 126 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.77. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.55.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.04 and its Current Ratio is 2.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has 87.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $50.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.