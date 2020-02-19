Agile Therapeutics, Inc.[AGRX] stock saw a move by -8.38% on Thursday, touching 4.76 million. Based on the recent volume, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AGRX shares recorded 60.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] stock could reach median target price of $8.50.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] stock additionally went down by -20.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 34.47% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AGRX stock is set at 248.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by 65.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AGRX shares showcased 254.95% increase. AGRX saw -24.24% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 931.40% compared to high within the same period of time.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 4.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.44. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.81 and its Current Ratio is 3.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] has 60.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $237.07M. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 931.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 23.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. [AGRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.