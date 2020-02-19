Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: AIMT] stock went down by -3.30% or -0.92 points down from its previous closing price of $28.05. The stock reached $27.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AIMT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

AIMT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $28.42, at one point touching $27.12. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $28.42. The 52-week high currently stands at $37.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 18.96% after the recent low of $16.95.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:AIMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.95 to 37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.05.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 27 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.98. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.97.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.22 and its Current Ratio is 8.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT] has 64.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.95 to 37.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 3.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. [AIMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.