Alkermes plc[ALKS] stock saw a move by 4.77% on Thursday, touching 858869. Based on the recent volume, Alkermes plc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ALKS shares recorded 156.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Alkermes plc [ALKS] stock could reach median target price of $21.00.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] stock additionally went down by -4.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ALKS stock is set at -45.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ALKS shares showcased -18.66% decrease. ALKS saw -51.13% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.81% compared to high within the same period of time.

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.65 to 37.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.61.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 23 Apr (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alkermes plc [ALKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alkermes plc [ALKS] sitting at -6.45 and its Gross Margin at +79.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.80%. Its Return on Equity is -17.43, and its Return on Assets is -10.83. These metrics suggest that this Alkermes plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -5.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 518.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 56.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alkermes plc [ALKS] earns $523,914 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.20 and its Current Ratio is 2.46. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] has 156.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.65 to 37.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 6.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alkermes plc [ALKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alkermes plc [ALKS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.