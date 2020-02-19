Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [NYSE: APT] opened at N/A and closed at $5.03 a share within trading session on 02/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [NYSE: APT] had 566521 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.43M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.78%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.30%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $3.20 during that period and APT managed to take a rebound to $7.86 in the last 52 weeks.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [NYSE:APT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.20 to 7.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.03.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 3 Mar (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] sitting at +8.31 and its Gross Margin at +36.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.41, and its Return on Assets is 10.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates APT financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.71. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.90 and P/E Ratio of 19.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] earns $431,704 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.64 and its Current Ratio is 13.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] has 13.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $65.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.20 to 7.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 11.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.