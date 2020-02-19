Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NYSE: NLY] gained by 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $10.48 price per share at the time. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. represents 1.43B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.00B with the latest information.

The Annaly Capital Management, Inc. traded at the price of $10.48 with 12.91 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NLY shares recorded 10.15M.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 6 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] sitting at -101.42 and its Gross Margin at +98.13.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -14.47, and its Return on Assets is -1.83. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 711.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 188.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 168.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 58.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has 1.43B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.44. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.47, which indicates that it is 1.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.59. This RSI suggests that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.