Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.[APDN] stock saw a move by 5.38% on Thursday, touching 974954. Based on the recent volume, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of APDN shares recorded 3.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] stock could reach median target price of $8.00.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] stock additionally went up by +3.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -20.14% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of APDN stock is set at -84.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by -31.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, APDN shares showcased -69.96% decrease. APDN saw -90.35% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.29% compared to high within the same period of time.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.31 to 36.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.37.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 14 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] sitting at -169.31 and its Gross Margin at +76.47.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 219.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] earns $105,668 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] has 3.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.31 to 36.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 6.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] a Reliable Buy?

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. [APDN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.