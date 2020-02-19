Arcus Biosciences, Inc. [RCUS] saw a change by 22.77% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.26. The company is holding 47.56M shares with keeping 32.61M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 142.22% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 11.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.19%, trading +104.26% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 47.56M shares valued at 751920 were bought and sold.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. [NYSE:RCUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.30 to 13.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.43.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 3 Mar (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. [RCUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. [RCUS] sitting at -656.76.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -28.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.40%. Its Return on Equity is -25.51, and its Return on Assets is -21.31. These metrics suggest that this Arcus Biosciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.45. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. [RCUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.04.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. [RCUS] earns $77,343 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 154.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 15.29 and its Current Ratio is 15.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.03. This RSI suggests that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Arcus Biosciences, Inc. [RCUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. [RCUS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.