The share price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] inclined by $12.50, presently trading at $14.05. The company’s shares saw 392.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.85 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BLDP jumped by +26.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.06% compared to 2.90 of all time high it touched on 02/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.02%, while additionally gaining 251.12% during the last 12 months. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -8.67% decrease from the current trading price.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 12.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] sitting at -20.42 and its Gross Margin at +31.75, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.30%. Its Return on Equity is -13.21, and its Return on Assets is -10.19. These metrics suggest that this Ballard Power Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -39.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -146.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] earns $243,560 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.87 and its Current Ratio is 5.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has 229.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 12.54. At its current price, it has moved up by 12.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 392.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 5.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.39. This RSI suggests that Ballard Power Systems Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.