The share price of Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] inclined by $20.58, presently trading at $20.72. The company’s shares saw 77.85% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $11.65 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GOLD jumped by +12.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.91% compared to 2.26 of all time high it touched on 02/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.76%, while additionally gaining 58.92% during the last 12 months. Barrick Gold Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.53% increase from the current trading price.

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.65 to 20.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 13 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] sitting at +55.03 and its Gross Margin at +25.36, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.90%. Its Return on Equity is 27.60, and its Return on Assets is 11.90. These metrics suggest that this Barrick Gold Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.28 and P/E Ratio of 46.45. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 24.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.02 and its Current Ratio is 3.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has 1.76B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.65 to 20.65. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.25, which indicates that it is 3.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.38. This RSI suggests that Barrick Gold Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.