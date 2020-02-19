CarGurus, Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] stock went up by 6.06% or 1.58 points up from its previous closing price of $26.07. The stock reached $27.65 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CARG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.58% in the period of the last 7 days.

CARG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $26.45, at one point touching $25.62. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $26.45. The 52-week high currently stands at $45.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -34.83% after the recent low of $24.80.

CarGurus, Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.80 to 45.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.07.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 14 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CarGurus, Inc. [CARG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CarGurus, Inc. [CARG] sitting at +5.92 and its Gross Margin at +93.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.40%. Its Return on Equity is 18.69, and its Return on Assets is 12.58. These metrics all suggest that CarGurus, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CarGurus, Inc. [CARG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 52.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. CarGurus, Inc. [CARG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 55.75 and P/E Ratio of 74.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 32.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.84.

CarGurus, Inc. [CARG] has 152.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.80 to 45.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CarGurus, Inc. [CARG] a Reliable Buy?

CarGurus, Inc. [CARG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.