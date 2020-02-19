CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [NYSE: CBL] shares went lower by -17.34% from its previous closing of $0.67, now trading at the price of $0.55, also adding -0.12 points. Is CBL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.32 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CBL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 157.12M float and a -24.15% run over in the last seven days. CBL share price has been hovering between $2.28 and $0.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [NYSE:CBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.66 to 2.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] sitting at +12.13 and its Gross Margin at +48.81, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -9.39, and its Return on Assets is -1.69. These metrics suggest that this CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 424.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 424.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.22.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] has 180.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $120.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.66 to 2.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 7.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] a Reliable Buy?

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [CBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.