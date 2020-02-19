CEL-SCI Corporation [NYSE: CVM] opened at N/A and closed at $14.66 a share within trading session on 02/18/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.87% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $16.25.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CEL-SCI Corporation [NYSE: CVM] had 811330 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 782.32K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.37 during that period and CVM managed to take a rebound to $15.42 in the last 52 weeks.

CEL-SCI Corporation [NYSE:CVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.37 to 15.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.66.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 12 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] sitting at -4364.11.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -126.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -108.60%. Its Return on Equity is -862.18, and its Return on Assets is -77.38. These metrics suggest that this CEL-SCI Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 263.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -11.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 263.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -27.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,437.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 61.35.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.99 and its Current Ratio is 3.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has 37.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $544.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.37 to 15.42. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 586.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.90, which indicates that it is 5.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.92. This RSI suggests that CEL-SCI Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.