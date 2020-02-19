Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] gained by 6.58% on the last trading session, reaching $5.11 price per share at the time. Cerus Corporation represents 156.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $748.63M with the latest information.

The Cerus Corporation traded at the price of $5.11 with 730935 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CERS shares recorded 1.34M.

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 6.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.79.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Cerus Corporation [CERS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cerus Corporation [CERS] sitting at -72.30 and its Gross Margin at +56.96, this company’s Net Margin is now -80.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.30%. Its Return on Equity is -93.25, and its Return on Assets is -43.99. These metrics suggest that this Cerus Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cerus Corporation [CERS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -13.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cerus Corporation [CERS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.21.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cerus Corporation [CERS] earns $316,879 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.53 and its Current Ratio is 2.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cerus Corporation [CERS] has 156.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $748.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 6.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cerus Corporation [CERS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cerus Corporation [CERS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.