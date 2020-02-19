Correvio Pharma Corp.[CORV] stock saw a move by -3.33% on Thursday, touching 736044. Based on the recent volume, Correvio Pharma Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CORV shares recorded 51.78M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV] stock could reach median target price of $1.75.

Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV] stock additionally went down by -10.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -21.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CORV stock is set at -91.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by -86.37% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CORV shares showcased -82.15% decrease. CORV saw -93.47% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 38.05% compared to high within the same period of time.

Correvio Pharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CORV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 4.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.30.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 11 Mar (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV] sitting at -91.86 and its Gross Margin at +56.63.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.30%. Its Return on Equity is -144.59, and its Return on Assets is -26.02. These metrics suggest that this Correvio Pharma Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 600.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 600.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.86.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV] earns $269,317 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.78 and its Current Ratio is 3.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV] has 51.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 4.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 14.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp. [CORV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.