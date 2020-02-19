Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] saw a change by 13.33% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.12. The company is holding 32.54M shares with keeping 28.87M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 75.36% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.92% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.49%, trading +74.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 32.54M shares valued at 1.27 million were bought and sold.

Fundamental Analysis of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] sitting at -69.25 and its Gross Margin at +66.72, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.60%. Its Return on Equity is -126.56, and its Return on Assets is -60.55. These metrics suggest that this Cytosorbents Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.16.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] earns $180,031 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.20 and its Current Ratio is 4.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has 32.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $175.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.49 to 8.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 4.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.26. This RSI suggests that Cytosorbents Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.