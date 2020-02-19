Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] took an upward turn with a change of -6.29%, trading at the price of $7.97 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Enable Midstream Partners, LP shares have an average trading volume of 1.03M shares for that time period. ENBL monthly volatility recorded 3.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.63%. PS value for ENBL stocks is 1.21 with PB recorded at 0.52.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE:ENBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.50 to 15.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] sitting at +18.80 and its Gross Margin at +23.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.20%. These measurements indicate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 6.85, and its Return on Assets is 4.33. These metrics suggest that this Enable Midstream Partners, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.34 and P/E Ratio of 6.72. These metrics all suggest that Enable Midstream Partners, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] earns $1,906,355 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.25 and its Current Ratio is 0.28. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] has 451.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.50 to 15.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 2.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] a Reliable Buy?

Enable Midstream Partners, LP [ENBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.