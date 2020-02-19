EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] took an upward turn with a change of 4.40%, trading at the price of $23.02 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 563274 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while EQM Midstream Partners, LP shares have an average trading volume of 1.08M shares for that time period. EQM monthly volatility recorded 4.18%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.41%. PS value for EQM stocks is 2.83 with PB recorded at 0.99.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE:EQM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.89 to 47.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.05.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 27 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] sitting at +66.64 and its Gross Margin at +74.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00%. These measurements indicate that EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20%. Its Return on Equity is 6.97, and its Return on Assets is 3.72. These metrics suggest that this EQM Midstream Partners, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.62 and P/E Ratio of 20.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.55 and its Current Ratio is 0.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] has 203.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.89 to 47.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 4.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners, LP [EQM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.