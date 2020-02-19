Evergy, Inc.[EVRG] stock saw a move by 2.13% on Thursday, touching 4.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Evergy, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EVRG shares recorded 234.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] stock additionally went up by +4.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EVRG stock is set at 25.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.35% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EVRG shares showcased 14.63% increase. EVRG saw 1.74% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 35.39% compared to high within the same period of time.

Evergy, Inc. [NYSE:EVRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.57 to 72.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.34.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Evergy, Inc. [EVRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] sitting at +25.30 and its Gross Margin at +31.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70%. Its Return on Equity is 7.69, and its Return on Assets is 2.88. These metrics suggest that this Evergy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.11 and P/E Ratio of 28.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] earns $884,913 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] has 234.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.57 to 72.62. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.21, which indicates that it is 2.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.51. This RSI suggests that Evergy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Evergy, Inc. [EVRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Evergy, Inc. [EVRG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.