Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] took an upward turn with a change of 4.97%, trading at the price of $14.14 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 772180 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Everi Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 981.02K shares for that time period. EVRI monthly volatility recorded 2.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.61%. PS value for EVRI stocks is 2.20 with PB recorded at .

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.49 to 13.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.47.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 2 Mar (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] sitting at +18.12 and its Gross Margin at +52.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Assets is 0.77.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 110.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] earns $382,349 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has 82.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.49 to 13.94. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 2.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.