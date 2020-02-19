First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] stock went down by -5.55% or -0.56 points down from its previous closing price of $10.13. The stock reached $9.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.87% in the period of the last 7 days.

AG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $10.29, at one point touching $9.74. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $10.29. The 52-week high currently stands at $12.69 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 63.65% after the recent low of $5.48.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.48 to 12.69. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.13.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] sitting at -14.52 and its Gross Margin at -4.74.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] earns $76,018 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.30 and its Current Ratio is 2.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has 204.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.48 to 12.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.