Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] took an upward turn with a change of 6.39%, trading at the price of $29.79 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Fiverr International Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 219.43K shares for that time period. FVRR monthly volatility recorded 4.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.66%. PS value for FVRR stocks is 8.66 with PB recorded at 5.44.

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.11 to 44.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] sitting at -47.87 and its Gross Margin at +77.84, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -84.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -63.80%. Its Return on Equity is -93.58, and its Return on Assets is -39.89. These metrics suggest that this Fiverr International Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.08.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] earns $230,192 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 111.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has 30.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $850.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.11 to 44.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.26. This RSI suggests that Fiverr International Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.