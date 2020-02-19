Garmin Ltd.[GRMN] stock saw a move by 7.71% on Thursday, touching 1.64 million. Based on the recent volume, Garmin Ltd. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GRMN shares recorded 190.34M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Garmin Ltd. [GRMN] stock could reach median target price of $90.00.

Garmin Ltd. [GRMN] stock additionally went up by +6.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GRMN stock is set at 35.60% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GRMN shares showcased 25.85% increase. GRMN saw 2.13% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 47.62% compared to high within the same period of time.

Garmin Ltd. [NASDAQ:GRMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.86 to 102.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $97.12.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Garmin Ltd. [GRMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Garmin Ltd. [GRMN] sitting at +23.25 and its Gross Margin at +59.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80%. These measurements indicate that Garmin Ltd. [GRMN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 17.43, and its Return on Assets is 13.36. These metrics all suggest that Garmin Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.71. Garmin Ltd. [GRMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.96 and P/E Ratio of 25.48. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Garmin Ltd. [GRMN] earns $257,496 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.25 and its Current Ratio is 2.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Garmin Ltd. [GRMN] has 190.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.86 to 102.42. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Garmin Ltd. [GRMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Garmin Ltd. [GRMN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.