Gold Fields Limited[GFI] stock saw a move by 4.20% on Thursday, touching 5.74 million. Based on the recent volume, Gold Fields Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GFI shares recorded 856.44M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Gold Fields Limited [GFI] stock could reach median target price of $6.71.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] stock additionally went up by +13.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GFI stock is set at 73.66% by far, with shares price recording returns by 24.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GFI shares showcased 25.97% increase. GFI saw 3.59% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 98.18% compared to high within the same period of time.

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.57 to 6.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.79.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Fri 21 Feb (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gold Fields Limited [GFI] sitting at +23.46 and its Gross Margin at +28.62, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.50%. Its Return on Equity is 6.14, and its Return on Assets is 2.60. These metrics suggest that this Gold Fields Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14 and P/E Ratio of 37.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.78.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has 856.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.57 to 6.83. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.81, which indicates that it is 5.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gold Fields Limited [GFI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gold Fields Limited [GFI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.