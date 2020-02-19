The share price of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [NYSE: HTA] inclined by $33.20, presently trading at $32.44. The company’s shares saw 22.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $26.41 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HTA jumped by +0.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.77% compared to 0.08 of all time high it touched on 02/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.99%, while additionally gaining 16.49% during the last 12 months. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.15. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.71% increase from the current trading price.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [NYSE:HTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.41 to 33.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.20.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] sitting at +7.20 and its Gross Margin at +27.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.70%. These measurements indicate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is 0.91, and its Return on Assets is 0.47. These metrics suggest that this Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 87.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.65 and P/E Ratio of 230.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] has 201.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.41 to 33.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 1.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. [HTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.