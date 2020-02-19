HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY] took an upward turn with a change of 6.84%, trading at the price of $83.62 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 817015 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while HealthEquity, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 755.81K shares for that time period. HQY monthly volatility recorded 3.24%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.32%. PS value for HQY stocks is 13.46 with PB recorded at 5.42.

HealthEquity, Inc. [NASDAQ:HQY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.87 to 85.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.27.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Coming Soon.. ).

Fundamental Analysis of HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY] sitting at +27.04 and its Gross Margin at +61.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00%. These measurements indicate that HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.95, and its Return on Assets is 16.69. These metrics suggest that this HealthEquity, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 45.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.63. HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.83 and P/E Ratio of 98.02. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY] earns $251,747 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 13.58 and its Current Ratio is 13.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY] has 69.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.87 to 85.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 3.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.64. This RSI suggests that HealthEquity, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. [HQY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.