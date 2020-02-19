Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] shares went higher by 0.05% from its previous closing of $37.31, now trading at the price of $37.33, also adding 0.02 points. Is PEAK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PEAK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 503.95M float and a +1.17% run over in the last seven days. PEAK share price has been hovering between $37.93 and $28.86 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 6 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] sitting at +6.54 and its Gross Margin at +22.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 0.73, and its Return on Assets is 0.33. These metrics suggest that this Healthpeak Properties, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 105.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.32 and P/E Ratio of 410.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] earns $9,791,093 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 37.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has 504.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.32, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.13. This RSI suggests that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.