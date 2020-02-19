NOW Inc. [NYSE: DNOW] shares went lower by -4.90% from its previous closing of $9.79, now trading at the price of $9.31, also adding -0.48 points. Is DNOW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DNOW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 107.36M float and a -8.11% run over in the last seven days. DNOW share price has been hovering between $15.93 and $9.44 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NOW Inc. [NYSE:DNOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of NOW Inc. [DNOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NOW Inc. [DNOW] sitting at +2.01 and its Gross Margin at +20.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.10%. Its Return on Equity is 4.25, and its Return on Assets is 2.88. These metrics suggest that this NOW Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NOW Inc. [DNOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. NOW Inc. [DNOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.32 and P/E Ratio of 17.50. These metrics all suggest that NOW Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NOW Inc. [DNOW] earns $694,889 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.40 and its Current Ratio is 2.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NOW Inc. [DNOW] has 111.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.44 to 15.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 3.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NOW Inc. [DNOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NOW Inc. [DNOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.