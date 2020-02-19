Taronis Technologies, Inc.[TRNX] stock saw a move by -9.46% on Thursday, touching 1.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Taronis Technologies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TRNX shares recorded 33.29M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] stock could reach median target price of $7.61.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] stock additionally went down by -31.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -41.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TRNX stock is set at -84.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -68.18% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TRNX shares showcased -82.12% decrease. TRNX saw -88.70% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -7.28% compared to high within the same period of time.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.66.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] sitting at -154.20 and its Gross Margin at +31.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -41.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] earns $111,646 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has 33.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.16, which indicates that it is 12.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.