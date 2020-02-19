JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] stock went up by 7.64% or 1.96 points up from its previous closing price of $25.66. The stock reached $27.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, JKS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +6.88% in the period of the last 7 days.

JKS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $26.15, at one point touching $25.44. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $26.15. The 52-week high currently stands at $28.76 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 60.37% after the recent low of $14.11.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [NYSE:JKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.11 to 28.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.66.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 27 Mar (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] sitting at +2.63 and its Gross Margin at +14.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.70%. Its Return on Equity is 5.66, and its Return on Assets is 1.28. These metrics suggest that this JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.37. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 16.35. These metrics all suggest that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] earns $301,200 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.95. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] has 44.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.11 to 28.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 8.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] a Reliable Buy?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.