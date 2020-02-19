KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] took an upward turn with a change of 22.73%, trading at the price of $2.70 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while KBS Fashion Group Limited shares have an average trading volume of 28.00K shares for that time period. KBSF monthly volatility recorded 9.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.74%. PS value for KBSF stocks is 0.09 with PB recorded at 0.52.

KBS Fashion Group Limited [NASDAQ:KBSF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 4.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] sitting at -54.81 and its Gross Margin at -19.31.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.12. KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.12.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] earns $50,095 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.37 and its Current Ratio is 4.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] has 1.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 4.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.