Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] took an upward turn with a change of 2.35%, trading at the price of $5.45 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 10.62 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Kinross Gold Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 11.73M shares for that time period. KGC monthly volatility recorded 3.61%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.42%. PS value for KGC stocks is 1.94 with PB recorded at 1.25.

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 5.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.32.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] sitting at +17.11 and its Gross Margin at +24.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50%. These measurements indicate that Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 14.61, and its Return on Assets is 8.37. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KGC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.01 and P/E Ratio of 9.52. These metrics all suggest that Kinross Gold Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 27.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.25 and its Current Ratio is 2.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has 1.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.00 to 5.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.07, which indicates that it is 3.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.50. This RSI suggests that Kinross Gold Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.