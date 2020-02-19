LendingClub Corporation [LC] saw a change by -3.95% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.64. The company is holding 88.73M shares with keeping 85.78M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -32.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.62%, trading +13.38% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 88.73M shares valued at 777153 were bought and sold.

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.89 to 18.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.16.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of LendingClub Corporation [LC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LendingClub Corporation [LC] sitting at -4.14 and its Gross Margin at +87.66, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.70%. Its Return on Equity is -14.32, and its Return on Assets is -3.02. These metrics suggest that this LendingClub Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 79.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, LendingClub Corporation [LC] earns $685,287 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 3.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LendingClub Corporation [LC] a Reliable Buy?

LendingClub Corporation [LC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.