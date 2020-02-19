Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] took an upward turn with a change of 3.45%, trading at the price of $0.49 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lipocine Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.06M shares for that time period. LPCN monthly volatility recorded 8.84%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.86%. PS value for LPCN stocks is 58.37 with PB recorded at 1.57.

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 3.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] sitting at -2646.03.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.80%. Its Return on Equity is -82.07, and its Return on Assets is -50.50. These metrics suggest that this Lipocine Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 34.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] earns $42,803 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.63 and its Current Ratio is 4.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has 24.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 3.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.02, which indicates that it is 5.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.