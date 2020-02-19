Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.98 after LAC shares went up by 7.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.75 to 5.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.56.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 6 Apr (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] sitting at -548.94 and its Gross Margin at -249.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 54.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] earns $93,690 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 12.96 and its Current Ratio is 13.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has 89.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $498.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.75 to 5.88. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.68. This RSI suggests that Lithium Americas Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.