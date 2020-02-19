The share price of Luckin Coffee Inc. [NASDAQ: LK] inclined by $40.34, presently trading at $42.38. The company’s shares saw 209.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.71 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LK jumped by +10.67% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.35% compared to 4.07 of all time high it touched on 02/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -16.88%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Luckin Coffee Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $49.35. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.97% increase from the current trading price.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [NASDAQ:LK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 51.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.34.

Fundamental Analysis of Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] sitting at -178.45 and its Gross Margin at +24.00.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.04.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] earns $9,844 for each employee under its payroll. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.92 and its Current Ratio is 3.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] has 251.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 51.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 209.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.