Lyft, Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] shares went higher by 0.92% from its previous closing of $44.69, now trading at the price of $45.10, also adding 0.41 points. Is LYFT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.38 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LYFT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 212.79M float and a -16.05% run over in the last seven days. LYFT share price has been hovering between $88.60 and $37.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lyft, Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 5 May (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lyft, Inc. [LYFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] sitting at -74.74 and its Gross Margin at +22.22, this company’s Net Margin is now -63.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.10%. Its Return on Equity is -101.36, and its Return on Assets is -55.07. These metrics suggest that this Lyft, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.37.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.56.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.32.

Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has 318.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.07 to 88.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] a Reliable Buy?

Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.