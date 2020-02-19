The share price of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE: MMP] inclined by $60.06, presently trading at $60.43. The company’s shares saw 4.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $57.72 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MMP jumped by +2.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.30% compared to 1.39 of all time high it touched on 02/18/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.03%, while additionally gaining 2.70% during the last 12 months. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $67.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.47% increase from the current trading price.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE:MMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 6 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] sitting at +37.82 and its Gross Margin at +45.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 48.00%. These measurements indicate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. [MMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.