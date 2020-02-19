The share price of Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] inclined by $187.23, presently trading at $187.10. The company’s shares saw 76.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $106.29 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MSFT jumped by +1.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.52% compared to 2.76 of all time high it touched on 02/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.67%, while additionally gaining 73.01% during the last 12 months. Microsoft Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $194.19. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.09% increase from the current trading price.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.29 to 190.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $187.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] sitting at +33.96 and its Gross Margin at +65.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00%. These measurements indicate that Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90%. Its Return on Equity is 42.41, and its Return on Assets is 14.39. These metrics all suggest that Microsoft Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.90 and P/E Ratio of 32.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] earns $871,542 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.50 and its Current Ratio is 2.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has 7.54B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1411.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 106.29 to 190.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 2.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.60. This RSI suggests that Microsoft Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.