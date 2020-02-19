The share price of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] inclined by $1.89, presently trading at $1.71. The company’s shares saw -4.53% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.79 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NEPT fall by -23.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -25.00% compared to -0.53 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.60%, while additionally dropping -48.36% during the last 12 months. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.15. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.44% increase from the current trading price.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 6.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 10 Jun (In 112 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] sitting at -61.23 and its Gross Margin at +18.65.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has 93.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $176.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 6.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.80. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] a Reliable Buy?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.