The share price of Netflix, Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] inclined by $380.40, presently trading at $387.78. The company’s shares saw 53.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $252.28 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NFLX jumped by +4.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.45% compared to 16.71 of all time high it touched on 02/18/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.52%, while additionally gaining 8.66% during the last 12 months. Netflix, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $362.74. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -25.04% decrease from the current trading price.

Netflix, Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 385.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $380.40.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 21 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix, Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] sitting at +12.92 and its Gross Margin at +38.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 29.12, and its Return on Assets is 6.23. These metrics all suggest that Netflix, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 213.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] earns $2,343,773 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] has 439.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $170.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 385.99. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 2.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.21. This RSI suggests that Netflix, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Netflix, Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.