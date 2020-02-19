New Gold Inc.[NGD] stock saw a move by -3.21% on Thursday, touching 2.17 million. Based on the recent volume, New Gold Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NGD shares recorded 674.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that New Gold Inc. [NGD] stock could reach median target price of $1.00.

New Gold Inc. [NGD] stock additionally went down by -10.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NGD stock is set at -5.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NGD shares showcased -32.48% decrease. NGD saw -50.15% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 27.47% compared to high within the same period of time.

New Gold Inc. [NYSE:NGD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 1.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New Gold Inc. [NGD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Gold Inc. [NGD] sitting at -1.14 and its Gross Margin at +1.74, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.40%. Its Return on Equity is -7.63, and its Return on Assets is -3.39. These metrics suggest that this New Gold Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Gold Inc. [NGD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. New Gold Inc. [NGD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.50.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.69 and its Current Ratio is 1.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

New Gold Inc. [NGD] has 674.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $542.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 1.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 6.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Gold Inc. [NGD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Gold Inc. [NGD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.