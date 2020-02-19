The share price of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE: PAA] inclined by $16.38, presently trading at $16.32. The company’s shares saw 4.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.57 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PAA jumped by +4.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.82% compared to 0.63 of all time high it touched on 02/18/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.61%, while additionally dropping -33.06% during the last 12 months. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.12. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.8% increase from the current trading price.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.57 to 25.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] sitting at +5.99 and its Gross Margin at +6.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.00%. Its Return on Equity is 17.28, and its Return on Assets is 7.99. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has 720.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.57 to 25.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.