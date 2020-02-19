The share price of Pretium Resources Inc. [NYSE: PVG] inclined by $7.53, presently trading at $7.31. The company’s shares saw 3.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.04 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PVG fall by -23.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.87% compared to -2.23 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -29.36%, while additionally gaining 3.86% during the last 12 months. Pretium Resources Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.66. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.35% increase from the current trading price.

Pretium Resources Inc. [NYSE:PVG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.04 to 13.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.53.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 7 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] sitting at +31.24 and its Gross Margin at +14.18.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 33.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 32.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.31 and its Current Ratio is 0.48. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] has 185.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.04 to 13.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] a Reliable Buy?

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.