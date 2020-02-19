Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SBH] stock went up by 1.28% or 0.17 points up from its previous closing price of $13.23. The stock reached $13.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SBH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.98% in the period of the last 7 days.

SBH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.60, at one point touching $13.215. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.60. The 52-week high currently stands at $21.98 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -28.38% after the recent low of $11.46.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:SBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.46 to 21.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 6 May (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] sitting at +11.83 and its Gross Margin at +46.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.80%. Its Return on Assets is 12.95.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 103.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] earns $128,999 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 39.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 2.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] has 119.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.46 to 21.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 3.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.