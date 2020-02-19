Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE: SQNS] shares went higher by 5.37% from its previous closing of $6.65, now trading at the price of $7.01, also adding 0.36 points. Is SQNS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 854987 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SQNS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 3.95M float and a +58.54% run over in the last seven days. SQNS share price has been hovering between $6.65 and $1.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE:SQNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.68 to 6.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.65.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 14 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] sitting at -88.57 and its Gross Margin at +27.26.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -107.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -123.00%. Its Return on Assets is -60.49.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] earns $1,005,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.28 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] has 23.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $154.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.68 to 6.65. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 317.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 14.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.24. This RSI suggests that Sequans Communications S.A. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.