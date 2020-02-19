SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG] took an upward turn with a change of 12.52%, trading at the price of $121.95 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.12M shares for that time period. SEDG monthly volatility recorded 4.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.06%. PS value for SEDG stocks is 4.14 with PB recorded at 7.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:SEDG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.28 to 113.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $108.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG] sitting at +14.93 and its Gross Margin at +34.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.20%. Its Return on Equity is 26.84, and its Return on Assets is 16.05. These metrics all suggest that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.91 and P/E Ratio of 56.80. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG] earns $539,572 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.38 and its Current Ratio is 3.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG] has 48.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.28 to 113.20. At its current price, it has moved up by 7.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 236.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.11, which indicates that it is 4.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. [SEDG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.