Sonic Automotive, Inc. [NYSE: SAH] opened at N/A and closed at $30.90 a share within trading session on 02/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $27.97.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sonic Automotive, Inc. [NYSE: SAH] had 883273 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 300.40K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.13%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $13.70 during that period and SAH managed to take a rebound to $35.41 in the last 52 weeks.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. [NYSE:SAH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.70 to 35.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.90.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] sitting at +2.08 and its Gross Margin at +13.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70%. Its Return on Equity is 6.50, and its Return on Assets is 1.37. These metrics suggest that this Sonic Automotive, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 301.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66 and P/E Ratio of 10.12. These metrics all suggest that Sonic Automotive, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] earns $1,025,941 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.24 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] has 43.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.70 to 35.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 4.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] a Reliable Buy?

Sonic Automotive, Inc. [SAH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.