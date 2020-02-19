STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] shares went higher by 3.82% from its previous closing of $30.33, now trading at the price of $31.49, also adding 1.16 points. Is STM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 639.47M float and a +1.79% run over in the last seven days. STM share price has been hovering between $31.98 and $14.28 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 31.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 22 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] sitting at +11.56 and its Gross Margin at +38.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.50%. Its Return on Equity is 15.61, and its Return on Assets is 9.20. These metrics all suggest that STMicroelectronics N.V. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.46.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.21 and its Current Ratio is 3.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has 930.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 31.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.