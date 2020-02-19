StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] shares went higher by 4.02% from its previous closing of $41.82, now trading at the price of $43.50, also adding 1.68 points. Is STNE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.16 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STNE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 115.77M float and a +8.50% run over in the last seven days. STNE share price has been hovering between $45.72 and $22.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.23 to 45.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.82.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 16 Mar (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] sitting at -5.19 and its Gross Margin at +50.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.90%. These measurements indicate that StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.33, and its Return on Assets is 3.04. These metrics suggest that this StoneCo Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 796.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 49.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 44.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.05 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has 278.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.23 to 45.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. [STNE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.